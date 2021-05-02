Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Decreases By 27.2%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,367,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.63. 133,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

