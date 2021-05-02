Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Rises By 45.2%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ MDIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 69,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

