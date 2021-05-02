Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Expands By 37.5%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY opened at $24.75 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.