Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Declines By 40.4%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,873. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services.

