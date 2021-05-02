Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 33.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

