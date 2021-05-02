Short Interest in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Declines By 45.6%

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,690,000.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

