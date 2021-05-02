Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Declines By 29.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LAIX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 193,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,810. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of LAIX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

