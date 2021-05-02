Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Drops By 26.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 7,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.