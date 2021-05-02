Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Drops By 40.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

