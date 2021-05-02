Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 84.2%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTUM opened at $0.39 on Friday. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

