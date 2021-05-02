Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Drops By 44.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

