Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Increases By 45.1%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGPHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Partners Group stock traded down $24.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,410.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 189. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $740.00 and a twelve month high of $1,501.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,347.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,184.40.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

