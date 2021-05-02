Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declines By 37.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 40,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.