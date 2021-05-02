Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Grows By 33.2%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $63.16. 2,371,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.