Short Interest in RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Decreases By 30.8%

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 215,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,658. RosCan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCGCF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RosCan Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.