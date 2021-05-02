Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Decreases By 41.2%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SRRTF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

