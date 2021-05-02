Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declines By 24.4%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,119 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

SRV opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.