Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 24.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BND stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

