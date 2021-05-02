Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

