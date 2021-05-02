Signata Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $242,754.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.00859830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00097241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.32 or 0.08617410 BTC.

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

