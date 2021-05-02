Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.