Signature Chain One Day Volume Reaches $8,804.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $8,804.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

