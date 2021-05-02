Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.19 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

