Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

