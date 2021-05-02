Simplex Trading LLC Invests $28,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

