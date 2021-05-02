SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. SiTime has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

