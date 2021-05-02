Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.