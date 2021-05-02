Skycoin Trading 24% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

