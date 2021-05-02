Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

