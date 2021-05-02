Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.