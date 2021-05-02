Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.