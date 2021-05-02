Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

