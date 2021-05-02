Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

