Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of ProAssurance worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

