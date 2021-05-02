Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,537 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Genesco worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Genesco stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

