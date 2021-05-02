Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

