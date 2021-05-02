Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

