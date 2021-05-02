Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.