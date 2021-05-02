SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 408,594 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

