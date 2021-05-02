Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.