SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Up 52.7% in April

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 15,202,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,557,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50. SOS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

