South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Norges Bank bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

