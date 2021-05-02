South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.