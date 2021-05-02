S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

