S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

