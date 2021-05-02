SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.