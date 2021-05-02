Spiking Achieves Market Cap of $755,132.80 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $755,132.80 and $45.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.00858979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.93 or 0.08598817 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.