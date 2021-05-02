Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:SII opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.25.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

