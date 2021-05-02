St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.87 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

