Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.70

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as low as $15.60. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

SLFPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

